LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Three people were arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, during a protest following a confrontation between a man and police.

The Courier-Journal newspaper reported that the arrests took place Friday evening during a tense protest that blocked traffic and ended up outside Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s house.

One person was arrested during a confrontation between protesters and police outside a bar. A man was arrested in a parking lot and another man was arrested while live streaming the protest, the newspaper reported.

Marchers went to Fischer’s house and spent about 30 minutes in the road outside the mayor’s home before they left.

Protesters were marching to call attention to a situation in which a Louisville police officer punched a man multiple times during an arrest last Sunday, the newspaper reported. The city has seen many protests following the death last year of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by police in her apartment.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.