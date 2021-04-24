NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Gunfire in New Orleans’ French Quarter early Saturday left at least five people injured, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Bourbon Street.

Two victims were transported to an area hospital by emergency medical personnel, two others were taken by private vehicles and one was treated at the scene, police said in a post on Twitter.

None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

An investigation into the incident is continuing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

