NEW YORK (AP) - Police responding to audio technology that detects the sound of gunshots have found a person shot dead on a New York City street.

The NYPD said on Saturday that the shooting happened around midnight in the south Bronx.

Police said the ShotSpotter system alerted them to the gunfire. They said officers who responded found a 35-year-old man with fatal wounds to the head and torso.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity was withheld pending notification of relatives.

There were no arrests.

