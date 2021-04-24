BROOKLYN, Ohio (AP) - An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a six-year-old boy in an Ohio hotel room, authorities said.

Police in the Cleveland suburb of Brooklyn, Ohio say officers were dispatched just after 7 a.m. Saturday to the Fairfield Inn and Suites on a report of shots fired. Police said a woman told the hotel front desk that someone shot her and the child in her room and had left about a half-hour before.

Officers found the child with gunshot wounds and performed CPR until the city fire department arrived. Both the child and the 30-year-old woman were rushed to Metro Health where the child was pronounced dead, police said. His name wasn’t immediately released. The woman was treated and released.

Police said an arrest had been made and there was no threat to the public, but provided no other details. An investigation by the department and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is continuing.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.