Caitlyn Jenner, California’s newly declared Republican candidate for governor, told “The View” co-host Joy Behar not to worry about having repeatedly misgendered her during the ABC talk show Friday.

“Don’t sweat it,” Ms. Jenner said to Ms. Behar on Twitter late Friday evening. “I’m not about cancel culture. I know where your heart is. California has bigger issues than pronouns.”

Ms. Jenner, a former Olympian and reality-television personality who publicly transitioned in 2015, had announced earlier Friday that she filed paperwork to run as a Republican for governor of California.

If successful, Ms. Jenner, 71, would be the first openly transgender governor in the country.

Discussing the campaign announcement on television shortly afterward, Ms. Behar referred to Ms. Jenner as “he” and “him” a handful of times before correcting herself later during the live broadcast.

“Let me apologize for my pronoun mix-up,” said Ms. Behar. “I think I just didn’t get enough sleep last night. I had no intention of mixing them up, and I tried to correct it immediately. But whatever, it just came out. So I’m sorry if anybody was upset by that.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, is expected to face a likely recall election later this year. Ms. Jenner undeniably has the greatest name recognition among Republican gubernatorial hopefuls.

