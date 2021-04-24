BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A former Mandan official has been charged with identity theft for allegedly paying utility bills with money taken from a 92-year-old woman’s account.

The Bismarck Tribune reported Friday that 64-year-old Robert Christensen of Bismarck faces two felony charges of unauthorized use of personal identifying information and theft.

According to a police affidavit, Christensen made seven Montana-Dakota Utilities payments from the woman’s account between 2017 and 2020 totaling nearly $2,000.

Christensen served on the Mandan City Commission from 1991 to 1996 and was a Morton County commissioner from 1999 until 2006. He ran unsuccessfully for Mandan School Board in 2008.

Another man in the case, 36-year-old Christopher Shaver of Bismarck faces identical charges. Police have accused him of taking more than $1,300 from the woman’s account.

Authorities have not said who the woman is or explain how she might be connected to Christensen and Shaver.

Attorneys for both men didn’t respond to requests for comment.

According to the affidavit, Christensen told police he used the woman’s account three times. Shaver said they “borrowed” the money with the woman’s permission and paid it all back.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.