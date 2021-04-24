ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A man who was apparently angry over the death of Daunte Wright has been charged with shooting at a St. Paul police officer in an ambush.

Prosecutors charged 24-year-old Jamoni Raekwon Blackstone of North St. Paul with attempted murder this week, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Saturday.

According to a criminal complaint, the officer was watching stores for potential looting or burglaries on April 13, two days after now-former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter shot the 20-year-old Wright during a traffic stop. Potter is white. Wright was Black. The officer said someone opened fire on his car, forcing him to drive out of the area. The officer wasn’t injured.

Police used to surveillance video to track down a car seen in the area. Blackstone’s fiancee had rented the vehicle. Blackstone told police he saw the officer’s window come down and thought he was going to be attacked so he defended himself. He said he didn’t know the person in the car was a police officer.

Blackstone posted on Facebook on April 12 that someone was going to answer for Wright‘s death and he was going to “start shooting.”

Blackstone’s attorney couldn’t be reached for comment.

