ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) - An inmate who is accused of threatening an officer with piece of lumber after escaping from a Kansas jail was captured early Saturday.

The Atchison County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that 20-year-old Taggart Darnell Lee escaped about 48 hours earlier when staff failed to follow several security procedures, allowing him to manipulate a door lock and make his way into an unsecured area of the jail. From there he made his made outside, where an officer chased him for several blocks.

Lee, who had been in custody since January on charges of aggravated robbery, got away after picking up the 2x4 foot (0.61x1.22 meter) piece of lumber and using it to threaten the unarmed officer.

Law enforcement tried to set up a perimeter, but Lee was not located. The sheriff’s office had described Lee as dangerous.

No details about his capture were immediately released.

