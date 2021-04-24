WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) - Police in Waterbury were investigating after a car went into a lake and rescuers found no one inside.

Police said Saturday that firefighters responded to the area near Belleview Lake after reports of a car in the water at about 8:40 p.m. Friday.

Dive crews entered the water and found a 2016 Chevy Malibu, but didn’t find anyone inside the car or in the lake.

Police said they contacted the owner, who told them the car hadn’t been stolen. They were unable to find witnesses who saw the car enter the water, and couldn’t determine if the car was occupied when it did.

The car remained in the lake overnight.

