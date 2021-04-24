WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) - An officer working at the Washington State Penitentiary was hurt by an inmate on Thursday, according to the Washington state Department of Corrections.

Corrections spokesperson Jacque Coe told the Walla Walla Union Bulletin in an emailed statement that the officer at the Walla Walla prison “sustained serious injuries.”

The officer was attacked by a man in a residential unit at the prison Thursday afternoon, Coe said.

The officer was taken to a local hospital where their condition was not made public, the newspaper reported.

Coe said the West Complex of the penitentiary was placed on “restricted movement” Thursday as local law enforcement investigated the assault.

No further information was immediately released.

