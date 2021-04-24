OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police have released body and dash camera videos of the fatal shooting of a Black man during a Nebraska traffic shop.

The Omaha World-Herald report that the three videos provided Friday to reporters were reviewed last month by grand jurors who declined to issue indictments in the Nov. 19 shooting of 35-year-old Kenneth Jones. The shooting led to protests.

Two of the videos are from the body cameras of Omaha police Officers Dan Faulkner and Richard Martier, while the third is from their cruiser camera.

Police said the officers pulled over the vehicle Jones was in after observing it stopped in the middle of the street and then driving forward several feet and stopping several times. The officers said they thought the driver might be impaired, although it later was determined that the driver wasn’t intoxicated.

Both officers can be heard in the video repeatedly yelling “hands up,” and one officer says to “stop reaching” and “he’s got a gun” before shots ring out.

Police Chief Todd Schmaderer previously defended the officers’ actions, saying that “it was one of the most noncompliant situations that I have seen.” He said the officers found a .45-caliber handgun when they rolled Jones over onto his back to render aid.

