NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Raphael Cassimere Jr., an academic and civil rights activist who was the first Black instructor hired at the University of New Orleans, will speak at the university’s spring graduation ceremony, the university announced.

Cassimere was hired in 1969 when the university was known as Louisiana State University in New Orleans and taught for nearly four decades, UNO said in a news release announcing his role in the spring commencement ceremony. He was also active in the NAACP where he was the president of the organization’s Youth Council from 1960-1966 and helped lead local boycotts. He also served as secretary of the New Orleans branch of the organization, chairman of its southwest regional branch and has been a NAACP certified trainer since 1985.

The university’s president praised Cassimere as one of the most “influential people in the history of our institution.”

“During his remarkable life, he has positively affected so many, both inside and outside of the classroom, through his teaching, scholarship, mentorship and activism. Our city and our world are more enriched and equitable because of him, and I am thrilled that he will share his wisdom with our graduates,” said President John Nicklow in the news release.

Cassimere, who will also be awarded an honorary doctoral degree during the ceremony, taught courses on African American culture, early American history, Louisiana history and U.S. constitutional history.

The university plans to hold four in-person ceremonies at its Lakefront Arena as it follows the guidelines designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

