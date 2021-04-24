Rudolph W. Giuliani was recognized for his role in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” with a pair of not-so-prestigious Golden Raspberry Awards, or “Razzies,” handed out to Hollywood’s worst Friday.

Mr. Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, was the recipient of two different Razzies, including one in the category of Worst Supporting Actor, for his cameo in the hit comedy.

The movie, released around two weeks before the 2020 presidential election, caused a considerable amount of controversy at the time by catching Mr. Giuliani on camera in a compromising position.

In the film, Mr. Giuliani is briefly seen reaching into his pants while reclining on a hotel room bed in the presence of an actress, Maria Bakalova, whom he mistakenly believed to be an interviewer.

Along with the award for worst actor, that scene ultimately resulted in Mr. Giuliani earning a Razzie in the category of Worst Screen Combo — an honor bestowed on both him and his pants zipper.

Mr. Giuliani, 76, did not immediately respond to a message seeking his reaction to “winning” the awards. He previously denied having done anything inappropriate during the filming of the movie.

Traditionally held before the Academy Awards, or Oscars, when Hollywood recognizes the best films of the past year, the tongue-in-cheek Razzies started in 1980 and has taken place annually ever since.

Ms. Bakalova, 24, is nominated for an Oscar this year in the category of Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance as Tutar Sagdiyev in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

The writers of “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” including British actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, who stars as the titular character, are nominated for the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar, meanwhile.

Mr. Baron Cohen, 49, previously said he purposely released the film, the sequel to 2006’s “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan,” close to Election Day.

“I don’t want to egotistically imply that people would watch ‘Borat’ and not vote for Trump, but that was the aim,” Mr. Baron Cohen said after it was released, Variety reported earlier this year.”

The 93rd Academy Awards will air Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

