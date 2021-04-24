SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police say a teen boy was shot and killed at his family home Friday night after he answered the front door.

Police went to the Rainier Beach home just before 11 p.m. after someone reported a shooting. Witnesses told officers that the gunman knocked on the home’s front door, and when the 16-year-old boy answered it, he was shot multiple times.

Police said the gunman then fled.

Responding officers tried lifesaving measures but the boy was declared dead at the scene.

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said the shooting remains under investigation, and he asked anyone with information to call the department’s violent crimes tip line.

“This is the second juvenile that’s been shot in the last month, and we’re just trying to figure out ways to stop this violence,” Diaz said in a video posted to the department’s Twitter page. “So we’re asking the community to find, you know, any which way that we can make sure that we put these shootings to rest - and be able to also figure out who did the shootings as well.”

On April 11 a 2-year-old girl was critically injured in a shooting in a Seattle strip mall parking lot. At the time, the police department said three adult men were also injured in the shooting. That case remains under investigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.