LAS VEGAS (AP) - An early morning shooting on the Las Vegas Strip has left one person dead and two others injured, authorities said Sunday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the gunman was taken into custody at a hotel. His name hasn’t been released yet.

Police say a group of men in their 20s got into a fight outside of the Hawaiian Marketplace about 3 a.m. and one man began shooting before he fled the scene.

Witnesses said two men tried chasing the suspected gunman with one throwing a rock at the shooter’s head.

But the gunman then turned and fired three more shots that wounded both men.

One of the two was taken to a hospital for treatment of a leg wound.

Police said the suspected gunman was taken to a hospital for treatment of a head injury.

