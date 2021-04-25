DETROIT (AP) - A newborn baby in a vehicle that was stolen during an armed carjacking late Saturday was reunited with his parents, Detroit police said.

The two-month-old baby was in the backseat of a silver Buick Lucerne and his parents were in the front seats on Saturday around 10 p.m. A man with a handgun allegedly approached the car and the parents left the vehicle. The mother allegedly exchanged gunfire with the suspect, police said.

The suspect took the car with the baby still in the back seat. The baby was later found safe in a car in an alley, police said.

A 35-year-old man was taken into custody, according to authorities.

