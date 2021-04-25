ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (AP) - A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Albuquerque, according to authorities.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s officials said 22-year-old Ruben Sanchez has been booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

It was unclear Sunday if Sanchez has a lawyer yet.

Sheriff’s deputies said they received reports of an unidentified man driving in the area when another driver fired several shots at him Friday evening.

The victim crashed his vehicle into the yard of a home.

Authorities said the man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The name and age of the victim hasn’t been released yet.

