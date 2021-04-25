CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) - A man accused of wounding a woman and then refusing to drop his gun has been shot and killed by Casa Grande police, according to authorities.

Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting Friday night and found a man standing with a gun and a wounded woman on the ground.

Officers told the man to drop the gun and he was shot when he didn’t comply, police said, adding that the man died at the scene.

A woman was treated for a gunshot wound to the chest and then airlifted to a hospital and was expected to survive, police said.

The names of the man and woman haven’t been released yet.

Police said they’re unsure what led to the shooting or what the relationship was between the man and woman, but it appears the two lived together in Casa Grande.

