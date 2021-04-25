ALLEN, Texas (AP) - A Dallas-area man has been arrested while awaiting an airline flight out of state and charged with capital murder in the deaths of his mother and sister, police said Sunday.

Isil Borat, 51, and daughter Burcu Hezar, 17, were found knifed to death in their Allen, Texas, home on Saturday morning by police answering a reported “disturbance with weapons.”

Borat’s husband identified stepson Barak Hezar, 20, as the suspect, said Sgt. Jon Felty, Allen police spokesman. Police were able to trace Burak at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Hezar was arrested while awaiting a flight to San Francisco, where his biological father lived, Felty said.

The motive for the homicides was unclear, he said.

Hezar was booked into the Collin County on a capital murder charge on $2 million bond. Jail records list no attorney for him.

