A certain South Carolina Republican will be in the world spotlight on Wednesday when President Biden addresses a joint session of the nation’s lawmakers. Sen. Tim Scott will offer the official GOP reply to the president’s message.

“Honored to have this opportunity. I’m as confident as I’ve ever been in the promise and potential of America and look forward to sharing my vision for our nation with all of you,” Mr. Scott tweeted when news of his role went public.

The choice of Mr. Scott has brought immediate praise from fellow Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — who described the South Carolinian as “one of the most inspiring and uniting leaders in our nation.”

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota called Mr. Scott a “champion of conservative values” while House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy called the lawmaker “a conservative optimist with the right vision for a stronger, more united country.”

Then there is this new CNN headline: “Why this GOP senator could be a low-key 2024 favorite,” the network said.

That senator, of course, is Tim Scott.

“Republicans looking for the post-Donald Trump future for their party — and not every Republican is looking to move on from Trump — would do well to look closely at Scott,” wrote CNN editor at large Chris Cillizza in his analysis.

“For his part, Scott has long used the same joke when asked about whether he will run for president: ‘I’m not even running for president of my homeowners’ association.’ After Wednesday night, it’s going to get a lot harder for him to get away with that answer,” Mr. Cillizza said.

Meanwhile, the accolades continue.

“My friend Sen. Tim Scott is a dynamic leader in our party and the perfect person to give a response that will hold Biden accountable while outlining the Republican agenda to create opportunities for every American,” declared Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

SMALL BATTLES

The never-ending culture war is not a single blockbuster conflict, some say.

Federalist Publisher Ben Domenech advises that in order to rescue the nation so many Americans love back from leftist rulers who have overrun it, Americans must be willing to “fight small battles in their communities.”

“It is the small victories that can make a true difference in history,” he said on Fox News.

“Think of the civilian small craft who saved the British Army at Dunkirk, and the Cajun Navy that swung into action after Hurricane Katrina. All these little stories are really big ones. They are about rescuing the American idea, one little boat, one soldier, one family, one community at a time,” Mr. Domenech said.

President Biden and much of the cultural elite are “not an ally” in this fight. It is now left to individuals “to make clear we will not accept their fictional, falsified frame of the nature of our country, or the American people, or reality itself,” the publisher observed.

Mr. Domenech made his remarks in the last day of his week guest-hosting “Primetime” for the network.

“Understand the Elect don’t just want to rule us. They want to destroy the things we love. They want to grind us down little by little so that in the end, we have nothing and want nothing except for what they will deign to give us. And all the while, they look down on you from the heights of the institutions, they now control. All they have over us then is tyranny, and I will not live under that yoke,” Mr. Domenech said.

THE REAL ‘INGLOURIOUS BASTERDS’

The OSS Society is a remarkable nonprofit which honors those who served in the Office of Strategic Services, the World War II predecessor of the CIA.

The group will offer an online conversation at 6 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday featuring former Air Force chief of staff Gen. Norton Schwartz and John M. Billings, the B-24 Liberator pilot who delivered the OSS’ real “inglourious basterds” into Nazi-occupied Austria while serving in the 885th Bombardment Squadron (Heavy) (Special). The former flyer has also written a book about his experiences titled “Special Duties Pilot: The Man who Flew the Real ‘Inglorious Bastards’ Behind Enemy Lines.” The book arrives in July.

Mr. Billings, by the way, took his first plane ride in 1926, and later served as a commercial pilot for TWA and Eastern Airlines, a gig that lasted 35 years.

Cocktail historian Philip Greene will also be on hand to reveal a OSS-themed libation.

The event is part of a series of conversations featuring leaders from the Intelligence Community and Special Operations force. This a is free event, but you’ll need to register at OSSsociety.org or SpecialDutiesPilot.eventbrite.com.

FLAGGING FLAGLESS BIDEN

World leaders recently flocked to a virtual Zoom-like encounter to discuss climate issues — each one of those leaders showcased in a tidy broadcast frame that included their national flag.

All except President Biden, that is.

This observation comes from McKayla J, a commentator and Black conservative, who is concerned about the omission of Old Glory in Mr. Biden‘s on-camera surroundings. Here’s what she said:

“Where is our American flag in this meeting?? All the other nations are representing their country’s flag except for him What an f****** embarrassment. It’s very telling how he feels about his country,” Ms. J tweeted in the aftermath of the online climate gathering.

POLL DU JOUR

• 82% of U.S. adults agree that electronic voting machines should print a paper backup of the ballot; 86% of Republicans and 81% of Democrats agree.

• 76% of U.S. adults say all voters must show a government-issue photo ID to vote; 93% of Republicans and 61% of Democrats agree.

• 68% overall favor making Election Day a national holiday; 59% of Republicans and 78% of Democrats agree.

• 61% overall favor automatically register all eligible citizens to vote; 38% of Republicans and 82% of Democrats agree.

• 46% overall favor removing people from the registration list if they have not recently voted or confirmed the registration; 68% of Republicans and 27% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Pew Research Center poll of 5,109 U.S. adults conducted April 5-11 and released Thursday.

