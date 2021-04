TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A 90-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting death of his neighbor on a side street across from police headquarters in New Jersey’s capital city, authorities said.

Trenton police said three detectives “were close enough to hear the gunfire” shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday and immediately responded to the scene. They found a woman with gunshot wounds and entered the home to find the 90-year-old man with a wound to his eye, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her name wasn’t immediately released. The man was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said a handgun was recovered.

Trenton police said it appeared that suspect and victim “knew each other and have had disputes with each other in the past.” Detectives with the Mercer County homicide task force are to bring charges after their investigation has been completed.

