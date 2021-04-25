WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say a man and a woman were found dead after a shooting was reported at a mobile home park in southeast Wichita.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department said deputies found the two bodies with gunshot wounds early Saturday after forcing their way into a home in the Englewood mobile home park.

A 42-year-old man and 41-year-old woman were found dead, but authorities did not immediately release their names.

The sheriff’s office said deputies are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

