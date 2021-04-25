ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting on Saturday.

St. Louis Police said 31-year-old Javon White is also charged with assault and armed criminal action. He was being held without bond on Sunday, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday in the Walnut Park East neighborhood. Police said Chuwn Curtis, 24, of Jennings, Missouri, was found in a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two injured women, ages 27 and 44, were found outside the vehicle and taken to a hospital for treatment.

