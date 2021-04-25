The director of the National Institutes of Health said Sunday that federal regulators and advisers made the right call in resuming the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for everyone, saying the benefits in fighting COVID-19 far outweigh the risk of rare blood clots reported in a handful of recipients.

“There’s no comparison. We clearly have a situation where the benefits greatly outweigh the risks, even for younger women,” Dr. Francis Collins told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Federal officials paused the J&J vaccine for more than a week as they investigated about a dozen blood clotting incidents among 7 million recipients of the single-shot vaccine. The clots tended to impact women under 50.

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Friday to continue its use with a fact sheet for doctors and recipients but no warnings for specific demographic groups, prompting criticism from some doctors who wondered why it didn’t include a more targeted warning for women of certain ages.

Dr. Collins said the Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices met for a full day before deciding to make it available to everyone again.

“I think that was the right decision,” he said. “When you consider the nature of this risk, this is truly a rare event.”

The J&J vaccine was approved much later than messenger-RNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna and has accounted for less than 5% of the 225 million shots delivered so far.

However, it is viewed as a versatile tool because it is easy to store and requires one dose instead of two, making it ideal for governments trying to reach transient or homebound populations or immunizing people who don’t want to schedule two vaccine appointments.

New York, Virginia, Michigan and other states announced an immediate restart after the FDA and CDC cleared the vaccine late Friday. For instance, the shots were deployed over the weekend at a mass-vaccination site at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Its reintroduction comes at a critical phase in the vaccine effort. More than half of U.S. adults and 42% of the U.S. population overall has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, though governors say they’re seeing demand slow rapidly.

That’s prompting fears the vaccination campaign will stall out before sufficient levels of immunity are reached. It’s an elusive target, but experts say at least 70% of the population should be vaccinated to wrangle the virus.

“I’m worried. We have seen our vaccination go down about half of what it was three weeks ago,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine told CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

States have opened the shots to everyone 16 and older — not just priority groups — and officials are thinking about ways to be more targeted in their approach.

Mr. DeWine said his state is reaching out to businesses to help them get their workers vaccinated.

“We’ve got to be more aggressive,” Mr. DeWine said.

Dr. Collins said there are clear reasons to get vaccinated. For instance, he and his wife recently had a normal dinner at his house with another couple who was fully vaccinated.

“If you’re not vaccinated, you’re missing out on that chance to lift that sort of blanket of fear that’s been there,” he told NBC. “Even if you don’t think COVID-19 is that big a deal, tell me whether you haven’t at some points worried about whether that’s going to hit you and your family. This is the way to put that fear behind us and to get back to normal life. That’s an incredible gift and you just have to unwrap that gift.”

