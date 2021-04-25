RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Police charged a North Carolina man with murder Sunday after a 4-year-old girl was found severely injured at a Raleigh hotel and later died.

Raleigh police said they responded to a call about an injured child at 4:30 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived at the Candlewood Suites hotel, they found a severely injured girl, police said in a news release. The girl was taken to the hospital, but did not survive.

Police said they arrested Milton Ray Horton Jr., 27, and charged him with murder.

Police Capt. Kevin Lillis told The News & Observer that Horton and the child were not related, but knew each other. He said Horton and the child had been at the hotel for about two weeks.

Horton was previously convicted of felony breaking and entering and misdemeanor assault of a female in Wake County in 2018, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender database, the newspaper reported.

Horton was being held without bond Sunday. It could not be determined if he has retained a lawyer.

