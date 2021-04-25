MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Police in New Hampshire say human remains found over the weekend near a recreational trail are old and do not appear suspicious.

While the remains have yet to be identified, the Manchester Police Department said Saturday night that investigators have determined they are not recent.

Someone walking nearby spotted the remains on Friday near the Rockingham Rail Trail in Manchester. Investigators and personnel from the local medical examiners spent Saturday at the site before re-opening the trail Saturday evening.

Police say the investigation will continue pending the identification of the remains and notification of family members, if they can be found.

