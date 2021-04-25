KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a man was shot and killed early Sunday in Kansas City.

Officers were called to the area near East 29th Street and Jackson Avenue around 5 a.m. Sunday when gunshots were reported. said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the police department in Kansas City, Missouri.

About a block away from where the shooting was reported officers found a man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. The man died at the scene.

Police did not immediately release the victim’s identity and no arrests were reported Sunday morning.

“Another life taken and another family devastated,” Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte posted on Twitter from the crime scene.

The shooting death is the 47th homicide reported in Kansas City so far this year.

