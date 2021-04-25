ANAMOSA, Iowa (AP) - A correctional officer at Anamosa State Penitentiary was assaulted this weekend about a month after two workers died at the prison.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said a female officer was handing out medications to inmates around 7:22 a.m. Saturday when an inmate put her in a chokehold and assaulted her.

Department spokesman Cord Overton said additional staff in the area responded and helped take control of the attacking inmate. The officer suffered bruising but was not seriously injured.

Just over a month ago, a correctional officer and a registered nurse were beaten to death by two prisoners during a failed escape attempt on March 23.

American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 61, which represents Iowa’s corrections workers, has said the deaths of correctional officer Robert McFarland and registered nurse Lorena Schulte are a byproduct of chronic understaffing at the Anamosa prison.

Union President Danny Homan said Saturday’s assault is another example of the problems at the prison. He said he received reports that another inmate helped stop the assault.

“I am grateful that this officer is safe, but I shudder to think what would have happened if this inmate hadn’t stepped in to help,” Homan said in the statement. “How many more examples do we need of the unsafe environment in our prisons?”

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.