HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Authorities charged a North Carolina woman with murder Sunday in the stabbing death of her 5-year-old daughter.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies were called to a residence at about 8:43 a.m. Sunday for a report of a stabbing. When deputies and emergency personnel arrived, they determined that the girl had died of stab wounds.

Penny Short Hartle, 50, was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder. Hartle did not receive bond and is scheduled to have her first appearance in court on Monday.

Authorities did not release any additional details.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.