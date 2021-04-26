CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Two men were shot and one of them was killed after a shooting a Charleston nightclub, police said.

The gunfire happened Sunday night at the club on the upper Charleston peninsula, The Post and Courier reported.

Police say they received multiple reports of shots fired shortly before 8:30 p.m. at the address of King Street Cabaret.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to Medical University Hospital.

Few other details were immediately released.

