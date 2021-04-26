BALTIMORE (AP) - Peter Kjome will step down as president and CEO of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra when his contract ends in January, 2022, the organization said Monday.

Kjome’s departure, combined with the organization’s search for a music director to replace Marin Alsop, will represent a complete turnover in the orchestra’s leadership, The Baltimore Sun reported.

The BSO staff was notified Monday morning of Kjome’s plans to depart, a spokeswoman for the organization said. After his contract expires, he will serve as a consultant to ensure a smooth transition.

Alsop announced last year that she would step away as the orchestra’s music director when her contract expires Aug. 31, 2021. When Alsop was appointed by the BSO in 2007, she became the first woman to land the top post at a major American symphony orchestra. When she leaves, she will be the second-longest-serving of the 12 music directors who have served as the BSO’s artistic head since it was founded in 1916.

As for Kjome, the board of directors will conduct a national search for his replacement.

”Peter Kjome has made outstanding contributions during a time of important progress for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra,” Barry Rosen, chairman of the board of directors, said in a news release.

