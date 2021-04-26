President Biden on Monday pledged to share up to 60 million unused doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine globally and called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer “steadfast support” as India battles a coronavirus surge that is spiraling into a major catastrophe.

Mr. Biden used the Modi call to detail material support the U.S. is sending, including much-needed oxygen supplies, therapeutic drugs and raw materials that will support vaccine production at the Serum Institute of India.

“Prime Minister Modi expressed appreciation for the strong cooperation between both countries. The two leaders resolved that the United States and India will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder in the effort to protect our citizens and the health of our communities,” the White House said in a description of the call.

Senior administration officials characterized the aid package as a way to repay India after it offered assistance during America’s struggles with the virus last year.

India has a relatively young population and avoided the worst of the COVID-19 crisis earlier in the pandemic. Now, rampant transmission is setting global records for cases — 350,000 per day — and forcing cremation centers to run around the clock. Shortfalls in oxygen supplies and accidental leaks caused some patients to suffocate, adding to families’ desperation.

Experts say the picture on the ground is worse than what’s been reported.

“Many more cases and deaths aren’t being tracked or reported. The health system has collapsed in many parts of India, without access to oxygen, critical medicines, or hospital beds,” said Krishna Udayakumar, the founding director of the Duke Global Health Innovation Center.

“After the first wave, instead of using time for preparation, there was complacency or a sense of victory, with policy decisions like allowing large events including election rallies that became super-spreader events,” he said. “The central government has failed in its mandate to protect public safety and health. The rise of variants may also be playing a role in the rapid rise of cases, though we don’t know for sure, as well as the potential of waning natural immunity from prior infections.”

The India package amounts to the Biden administration’s biggest foray to date into COVID-19 diplomacy as health experts and advocates pressure the U.S. to use its relative wealth and influence to lift other nations.

The White House loaned 4 million unused doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Canada and Mexico but plans to share up to 60 million more with other countries, as doses become available.

The U.S. enjoys a surfeit of other vaccines compared to other countries, and the AstraZeneca vaccine is not yet approved for use in the U.S.

“We do not need to use AstraZeneca in our fight against COVID over the next few months,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

She said the Food and Drug Administration will have to review doses for safety before they are exported. Senior administration officials estimated that 10 million doses could be available in the coming weeks and 50 million additional doses would come through the pipeline by the end of June.

The drugmaker said it cannot comment on the specifics of the arrangement “but as a reminder, the doses are part of AstraZeneca’s supply commitments to the U.S. government. Decisions to send U.S. supply to other countries are made by the U.S. government.”

Dr. Udayakumar called the AstraZeneca announcement “a welcome development.”

“The U.S. has been late in its global engagement, and still without a well-articulated comprehensive strategy, but I’m pleased that we are starting to see more action and commitment,” he said.

Foreign press accounts pointedly accused the Biden administration of being slow on the draw as India’s crisis worsened, only to be “jolted” into action over the weekend.

“At the time of writing, Washington was still getting its act together in terms of supplies and logistics,” the Times of India said in a Monday piece.

Communist China also had a field day, with the Global Times saying images of the Indian crisis alarmed Chinese citizens but “more shocking news to them is the U.S.’s indifference and selfishness when asked to help Indian people who are suffering.”

The aid package comes as Mr. Biden tries to foster relations with an Indo-Pacific “Quad,” which also includes Japan and Australia, to check China’s ambitions in the region.

Mr. Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the White House this month and offered support for his efforts to host the Summer Games in Tokyo. Australia, meanwhile, has been praised for handling COVID-19 on its own through strict travel measures and quick isolation of known infections.

Senior administration officials specifically mentioned Quad partners during a press call on the global effort to help India.

The European Union is also offering oxygen supplies and Singapore, Saudi Arabia and Russia pledged assistance.

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin joined the chorus of U.S. officials expressing alarm at the situation over the weekend.

“I directed the [Defense Department]to use every resource at our disposal, within our authority, to support U.S. interagency efforts to provide India’s frontline healthcare workers with the materials they need,” he tweeted late Sunday.

The private sector is also offering help.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said he was “devastated to see the worsening Covid crisis in India” in a tweet that pledged $18 million in aid from the company.

