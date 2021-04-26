President Biden has come out of the box swinging when it comes to immigration, averaging about one new immigration executive action a day during his first 100 days, according to a new analysis Monday.

The 94 actions tallied by the Migration Policy Institute are more than three times the actions taken by former President Donald Trump in his 2017 honeymoon period.

The flurry of activity still left Mr. Biden short of his campaign promises, though.

MPI said he checked off 12 of the 26 immigration actions he’d pledged to take during the first 100 days.

“On the whole, Biden‘s first 100 days demonstrate the power that the president has to shift the course of U.S. immigration policy,” said Muzaffr Chishti and Jessica Bolder, the authors of MPI‘s analysis.

But Mr. Biden may soon run out of room. Many of the major steps he still wants to take will require Congress to act, the analysts said.

He’ll struggle to get enough support among Republicans to win passage of big bills, in part because of the border situation that many analysts lay at the feet of the president and his immigration actions.

The analysts said the border mess has “overshadowed” what Mr. Biden has done on the policy front, but the changes he’s made — in many cases wiping away policies accumulated over four years of Mr. Trump — will reverberate far more than the immediate border situation.

Those changes include narrowing the aperture for illegal immigrants who will be deported, removing penalties on legal migrants using welfare, and canceling fines on illegal immigrants who refuse to leave.

Of Mr. Biden‘s 94 actions, 52 involved undoing some Trump policy, MPI said.

Perhaps the biggest unkept promise is Mr. Biden‘s vow to raise the number of refugees the U.S. would resettle this year.

During the campaign, Mr. Biden set an annual target of 125,000, and in February he said he would more than quadruple Mr. Trump‘s 2021 target to 62,500. Now, though, the White House says an increase is coming, but the 62,500 figure is unlikely.

