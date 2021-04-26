UFC President Dana White said Monday that the recent success of his fight promotion signals that the era of lockdowns is over.

The UFC card in Jacksonville, Florida, over the weekend was the first major-league sporting event worldwide held in an indoor area packed to full capacity in more than a year.

Mr. White noted that the event had no mandatory masking requirement, though people could if they wished — and the event sold out.

“People are done. People are done. Done being told where they can go, what they can do,” Mr. White said in an interview Monday night on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” program.

Mr. White noted that the UFC already has scheduled two other cards for indoor arenas on the same terms — in Houston on May 15 and in Las Vegas on July 10.

The three arenas have a combined capacity of 50,000 people and all “sold out in five minutes,” Mr. White said, claiming that this is a sign of a pent-up desire for normality.

