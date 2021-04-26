D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday that the city will switch to walk-up coronavirus vaccination sites and ease certain restrictions next month.

Beginning May 1, the mayor said residents will no longer need to pre-register for a vaccine appointment because the 11 city-run vaccine sites will transition to walk-up clinics.

The mayor also said non-essential retail businesses will be able to expand indoor capacity from 25% to 50%, or 250 people maximum, whichever is lower. Restaurants and bars will be permitted to seat 10 customers together at a table, which is up from the current limit of six. Live music can be played outdoors at summer gardens, courtyard dining and sidewalk cafes. Alcohol sales will also be allowed without the requirement to buy food for customers seated outdoors.

Multi-purpose facilities, concert venues and theaters will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity, with a limit of 500 people, so long as attendees remain seated. Movie theaters can permit 25% capacity per auditorium.

Weddings and special events will be capped at 25% capacity both indoors and outdoors, and attendees must remain seated and socially distanced. A city-issued waiver will be required for events with more than 250 attendees.

Gyms and fitness centers will be able to operate at 50% capacity with a limit of 250 people, and indoor fitness classes can allow 25 participants.

Public and private pools can reopen with health and safety plans in place, but hotel pools can only be used by overnight guests. Outdoor splash pads can reopen without a capacity limit.

Religious facilities will be allowed 40% capacity in rooms or areas where worship services are held.

Graduation ceremonies for D.C. Public School students will be held from June 19 to June 24 at Audi Field.

As of Monday, health data show 237,354 of the city’s more than 705,000 residents are partially or fully vaccinated, 47,323 total cases have been confirmed, as well as 1,099 deaths.

