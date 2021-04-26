Former Rep. Doug Collins said Monday he is passing on the chance to run for governor of Georgia or the U.S. Senate next year.

Former President Donald Trump had floated the prospect of Mr. Collins returning to the fray to challenge GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, but that’s not going to happen.

“I am announcing today that I will not be a candidate for any office in the next election cycle,” Mr. Collins said in a Twitter statement. “For those who may wonder, this is goodbye for now, but probably not forever.”

Mr. Collins said he is proud of his accomplishments and will work to help the GOP flip control of the House and Senate in the 2020 midterms. He represented the 9th Congressional District in Georgia when he was in office.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.