A petition to get a recall election against Gov. Gavin Newsom of California has succeeded.

According to a report Monday in the Los Angeles Times, Secretary of State Shirley Weber’s office announced that recall backers submitted nearly 1.5 million verified voter signatures.

That amount, equal to 12% of the votes in the last gubernatorial election, meets the minimum threshold to force the special election before year’s end.

There are still some hurdles, the Times reported.

Courts could still get involved and anyone who signed the petition has time to withdraw his signature and state officials still need to calculate costs and set a date.

But once Ms. Weber certifies the petition after all the waiting periods and formalities are met, which the Times estimated could take three months, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis would call an election in 60-80 days of the certification.

Polls show support for removing Mr. Newsom around 40%, the Times reported, though many state voters are frustrated by his handling of the COVID pandemic and lockdown orders.

When the election happens, voters will cast two ballots — one on whether to replace Mr. Newsom and one on who should replace him if a majority votes “yes” on the first matter.

Mr. Newsom cannot be one of the candidates listed on the second matter.

Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, California’s last Republican governor, first took power through this process.

