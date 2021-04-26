BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) - A southeast Georgia high school student was airlifted to a Florida hospital Monday with stab wounds sustained in a fight with another student, according to the school district.

The Glynn County School District said an investigation was underway at Brunswick High School after the student was stabbed during a fight in the school’s courtyard, news outlets reported.

An emergency code was called during the incident and later lifted after the victim was airlifted to a Jacksonville, Florida, hospital, the district said in a statement. The injured student was responsive Monday afternoon, officials said.

The student accused of stabbing the victim was taken into custody, according to the statement. Officials did not immediately say whether the student had been charged.

No other students or staff members were hurt, the district said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.