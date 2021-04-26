RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (AP) - Authorities in Bergen County are investigating a fire that killed a Ridgewood woman early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded around 1 a.m. to a home about two blocks from Valley Hospital and discovered a fire in the kitchen. While bringing the fire under control, they discovered the homeowner, 66-year-old Sharon Maes, unresponsive in the living room. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire is being investigated by the Bergen County prosecutor’s office and sheriff’s department along with Ridgewood police. The fire is not believed to be suspicious, according to the prosecutor’s office.

