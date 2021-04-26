LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The Lincoln Police Department has been tapped to investigate the death of a motorcyclist over the weekend who crashed as he fled sheriff’s deputies from a neighboring count.

The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 77 in southwest Lincoln, killing 28-year-old Jacoby Wilcox of Lincoln, police said in a news release.

According to investigators, Wilcox was fleeing Gage County Sheriff’s deputies and was speeding northbound on Highway 77 when the Nebraska State Patrol was informed of the pursuit. Minutes later, two southbound troopers in separate vehicles spotted Wilcox’s motorcycle and were attempting to turn around when Wilcox crashed into the back of sport utility vehicle, police said.

Officials report that the troopers tried to administer aid, but Wilcox died at the scene from his injuries. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The Nebraska State Patrol has asked the Lincoln Police Department to investigate the fatal crash.

