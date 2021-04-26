Rep. Liz Cheney said Monday the Senate Republicans that led the Jan. 6 effort to object to the Electoral College results should not run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.

Ms. Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House, refused to shut the door on a presidential bid of her own, and she said the GOP will have a field of “interesting candidates” to pick from.

“I do think that some of our candidates who led the charge, particularly the senators who led the unconstitutional charge, not to certify the election, you know, in my view that’s disqualifying,” she told The New York Post.

“I think that adherence to the Constitution, adherence to your oath has got to be at the top of the list,” said Ms. Cheney of Wyoming. “So, I think, you know that certainly will be a factor that I’m looking at, and I think a number of voters will be looking at as they decide about ’24.”

The comments appeared to be directed at Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas over their objections to the certification of the Electoral College results, which coincided with the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

