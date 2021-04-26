Don’t count Rep. Liz Cheney among the Republicans who still see former President Donald Trump as the leader of the Republican Party.

Ms. Cheney told reporters at the House GOP retreat in Florida Monday that the top Republicans in the Senate and House are leading the party into the 2022 midterm elections.

“I think right now the Republican Party is headed by [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell and [House Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy in the House,” the Wyoming Republican said. “I think our elected leaders, you know, are the ones who are in charge of the Republican Party.”

Ms. Cheney has faced stiff blowback from Mr. Trump and his supporters over her decision to vote in favor of impeaching him for inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Mr. Trump is hoping she loses her primary next year.

Ms. Cheney has stood her ground, making the case that the party should be more focused on policies than personalities when trying to make inroads with voters.

“I think as we look at ‘22 and ‘24, we are very much going to focused on substance and on the issues, and I think that is where you have to attract back the voters that we lost in 2020 by conveying to them that we are the party they can trust, we are the party of competence and conservative principles.”

