DELMAR, Md. (AP) - A Maryland man was in jail Monday on charges of attempted murder and assault in attacks that left a Delaware police officer with life-threatening head injuries and elderly couple with serious injuries.

Authorities said Delmar police were called to a local residence shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday for a fight in progress.

The 911 caller reported one of the occupants, later identified as Randon D. Wilkerson, 30, of Salisbury, was fighting with other residents and destroying items inside the residence.

A separate 911 call was received moments later from a neighbor across the street who reported that he and his wife had been assaulted.

Authorities said Delmar police corporal Keith Heacook responded and was attacked by Wilkerson. Additional officers were dispatched after dispatchers were unable to make radio contact with Heacook and found him unconscious inside the residence.

Heacook, a 22-year veteran of the police force, was taken to Shock Trauma medical center in Baltimore with significant head injuries.

Police said Wilkerson also assaulted a 76-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man living across the street after knocking on the back door and gaining entry. Both were hospitalized; the woman was later transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

Wilkerson was arrested after being spotted at the rear of the property where Heacook was assaulted. He is charged with attempted murder, assault, burglary, possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony and terroristic threatening.

Wilkerson was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution with bond set at $451,000 cash.

Online court records show that Wilkerson has a lengthy criminal history in Maryland. A bench warrant was issued for him in February after he was released on bond following a December burglary and failed to appear for a court hearing.

Data from the online records also indicated that the Delmar attacks occurred on Wilkerson‘s 30th birthday.

