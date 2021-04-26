SAN DIEGO — A woman was killed when an apparently suicidal man jumped off a parking structure and landed on her in downtown San Diego, police said.

The 30-year-old woman was walking with a man in the East Village neighborhood Sunday evening when she was hit, said police Sgt. Dave Yu.

The woman, whose name was not released, died at the scene. The man who jumped was taken to a hospital, where he died, Yu said. He was not identified.

The woman’s companion was uninjured, the Union-Tribune reported.

