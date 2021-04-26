SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - A Carroll man was sentenced Monday to 60 years in prison for killing a man in Sioux City and then stealing $120 and a car, which he later gave away.

Gary Dains Jr., 64, was convicted in March of voluntary manslaughter and three other charges in the July 16, 2019, death of Paul Smith, 65, at Smith’s Sioux City home.

Prosecutors said Smith, who was disabled, caught Dains breaking into his home for the second time in eight days, The Sioux City Journal reported.

An autopsy showed Smith died of blunt-force trauma to the face and head and had been struck at least four times. He also had been strangled but the autopsy did not find a definite cause of death.

Dains faces an additional 10 years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this month to willful injury causing serious injury for gouging the eye and biting the ear of another inmate at the Woodbury County Jail in October.

