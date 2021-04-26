Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican, criticized Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for allegedly asking Chinese President Xi Jinping to name the tech titan’s baby.

In an editorial ripping corporations for cozying up to China, Mr. Rubio highlighted an unusual request he said Mr. Zuckerberg had made to China‘s leader.

“Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in 2013 reportedly asked Xi Jinping to name his unborn child (Xi declined), and [this] tech giant would soon adopt the Chinese strongman’s values when it came to free speech,” Mr. Rubio wrote in the New York Post editorial.

A spokesperson for Mr. Zuckerberg denied the baby-naming rumor in 2015 to the Post’s Page Six, and Facebook declined to comment Monday about Mr. Rubio‘s claim.

Facebook was, and remains, blocked in China. The disputed baby-naming request was allegedly made at a White House state dinner in September 2015 at which Mr. Zuckerberg was seated with Mr. Xi, according to the Post, and Bloomberg reported that it was an attempt by Mr. Zuckerberg to ease tension between the company and China.

Mr. Zuckerberg made other outreach to China, including via a “Happy Lunar New Year” video posted to Facebook in 2016 featuring his baby, named Max, and his wife Priscilla Chan. Ms. Chan’s parents were ethnic Chinese refugees who came to the U.S. via Saigon, Vietnam, she told Quartz in 2018.

In recent years, Mr. Zuckerberg has touted his company’s not operating in China. In July, Mr. Zuckerberg told the House Judiciary Committee that Facebook was “proudly American” and warned that China does not share American values.

“China is building its own version of the internet focused on very different ideas, and they are exporting their vision to other countries,” Mr. Zuckerberg said last year. “As Congress and other stakeholders consider how antitrust laws support competition in the U.S., I believe it’s important to maintain the core values of openness and fairness that have made America’s digital economy a force for empowerment and opportunity here and around the world.”

Mr. Rubio‘s criticism of Facebook and China is part of a larger diatribe against corporate greed, which he wrote had “annihilated an entire way of life.” Mr. Rubio has promoted overhauling America’s traditional economic order since 2019, when he urged a new “common-good capitalism” as necessary to combat China.

