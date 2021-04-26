Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell lambasted Democrats on Monday for using “dishonest” messaging to sell the White House‘s $2.25 trillion infrastructure proposal.

“The day this plan was introduced, the White House messaging document mentioned the words climate and union more often than roads and bridges,” the Kentucky Republican said. “And the numbers back that up.”

Noting that the White House‘s definition of “infrastructure” has been panned for doing a “bit of violence to the English language,” Mr. McConnell said Democrats were not attempting to pivot.

“I understand this is no longer an infrastructure plan,” the minority leader said. “Now it’s a jobs plan, but that turns out to be just as dishonest.”

The remarks come as Mr. Biden’s proposal has drawn criticism from both Republicans and Democrats for prioritizing “human infrastructure,” over conventional transportation systems.

Mr. Biden’s plan, for instance, calls for investing $25 billion in upgrading the nation’s airports. Although the sum is significant, it pales in comparison to the $400 billion proposed to provide care for elderly Americans.

Similarly, Mr. Biden’s infrastructure package includes $213 billion for public housing and $12 billion to provide job training for felons, among other proposals.

“Out of more than $2 trillion in proposed spending, less than 6% would go to roads and bridges, even when you add in airports, ports, rail and waterways,” Mr. McConnell said of the White House‘s package.

Given the wide disagreement over what constitutes “infrastructure,” Senate Republicans have unveiled their own spending program to rebuild the nation’s roads and bridges.

The GOP’s proposal calls for spending $299 billion over five years on upgrading roads and bridges. It also includes $61 billion for public transit systems, $20 billion for rail programs such as Amtrak and $44 billion for airport upgrades.

Although the Republican proposal is smaller than that requested by the White House, lawmakers say it’s fiscally responsible and avoids a “one-size-fits-all” infrastructure policy.

“Republicans are serious about fixing America’s infrastructure,” said Sen. John Barrasso, Wyoming Republican. “Our framework is focused and fiscally responsible. … the American people want to see their roads, bridges, waterways, airports, water storage, and broadband upgraded.”

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.