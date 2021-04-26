The Justice Department will investigate the policies and operations of the Louisville Police Department after the 2020 shooting death of Breonna Taylor, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Monday.

Speaking at the Justice Department, Mr. Garland said pattern or practice investigations help protect individual civil rights and also assist police departments to “develop measures to increase transparency and accountability.”

Mr. Garland said the probe will determine whether the Louisville Metro Police Department engages in “unconstitutional searches and seizures” as well as whether it “unlawfully executes search warrants on private homes.”

It will also assess whether the LMPD engages in “discriminatory conduct on the basis of race,” Mr. Garland continued.

Civil rights leaders and others have demanded a probe into the Louisville Police Department following the police shooting of Taylor, a Black woman who was killed during a botched raid on her apartment on March 13, 2020. The plainclothes officers entered her home while serving a no-knock warrant for Taylor’s ex-boyfriend and fired 32 shots.

Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, returned fire, saying he believed them to be intruders.

Only one of the three officers involved in her death has faced criminal charges.

Democratic lawmakers, including then-U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris and Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia, had asked last year for an investigation of the Louisville Police. But the Trump Justice Department responded that such an investigation would be “unlikely.”

Criticism of the police department has extended beyond the Taylor shooting. In recent years, the department has come under scrutiny for a series of controversial traffic spots of Black citizens.

The probe is the second launched by the Biden Justice Department in the past five days. Mr. Garland last week announced a separate “pattern or practice” investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department.

The use of so-called “pattern or practice” investigations into local police departments accused of wrongdoing was a favorite tool of the Obama-era Justice Department.

Mr. Garland has repeatedly pledged that he would reinstate such probes to ensure police oversight.

At a meeting Friday with leaders of the nation’s largest police groups, Mr. Garland said the Minneapolis “pattern or practice” probe would not be the last launched by the Justice Department.

The Trump administration had abandoned such investigations, saying the probes made it hard for police to do their jobs and increased crime in cities where departments were under federal investigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.