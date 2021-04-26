BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Jury selection got underway Monday in what’s only the second murder trial to be held in Maine since the start of the pandemic.

Rayshaun Moore, 35, of Bangor, is charged with fatally stabbing Demetrius Snow in a nightclub parking lot in Bangor in February 2020. Moore had been released from jail less than 10 hours before the fight.

Snow, 25, also of Bangor, died from his wounds at a hospital.

Moore’s attorney, Hunter Tzovarras, said his client is not guilty of the crime for which he’s charged.

It’s the second murder case to go to trial since trials resumed under a pilot program in the state court system. Jury trials are not scheduled to resume in federal courts in Portland and Bangor until summer.

