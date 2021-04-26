House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a liability for House Democrats from competitive congressional districts, according to the National Republican Congressional Committee.

The NRCC, the campaign arm for House Republicans, released a memo Monday highlighting a poll that found Mrs. Pelosi has a 60% disapproval rating among voters from the ticket-splitting districts that former President Trump carried last year.

“Republicans continue to be in position to flip the House,” the memo says. “In ticket-splitting districts, 54% want ‘a Republican who will be a check-and-balance to Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats’ agenda in Congress’ while just 41% want ‘a Democrat who will help Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats pass their agenda in Congress.’”

The California Democrat has been a familiar political target for Republicans in congressional races across the country, and the poll signals that voters can expect more of the same in the 2022 midterm races.

The NRCC memo also said President Biden and the Democrats are losing ground with voters on immigration and spending.

More than half of voters now disapprove of the way Mr. Biden has handled the challenges on the U.S.-Mexico border, and independents have more trust in the GOP on the thorny issue, according to the poll.

The survey of 1,000 adults across 85 battleground districts was conducted April 18-21.

